Green River City Council to Host Budget Workshop

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will start its Tuesday night meeting off with a fiscal year 2025 budget workshop.

During a previous workshop, City Administrator Reed Clevenger said that the city is going to try to put some money into sinking funds accounts that were created in 2018, as they haven’t been able to contribute to them since before the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds aim to go toward needs such as roads and park upgrades.

Clevenger also said that while Project West should bring in additional revenue for the city, they are not counting that as revenue for the FY25 budget, as those funds will not start coming in until the fourth quarter of the year. Clevenger is expecting to see an additional $250,000 a month, on average, once the Project West sales tax revenue starts coming in. That extra revenue will be included in the FY26 budget, he said.

Also on the Council agenda includes a second reading of a proposed language amendment to the City of Green River Code of Ordinances to establish the specific boundary of a Restricted Use Control Area Overlay (RUCAO) Zone and place the overlay designation on the official zoning map. This has to do with clean up of contaminated soil by the Union Pacific Railroad.

Meeting documents state that city staff were contacted by a UPRR representative about a request for a restricted use control area overlay district. The firm wished to voluntarily clean up the soil contaminated site, as permitted by the Green River Ordinance and in accordance with Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality procedures and requirements. UPRR owns the property, which is located within the City of Green River on West 2nd South Street.

According to the Green River Ordinance, Chapter 17- Restricted Use Control Area Overlay District – Creation Procedures, UPRR has followed the processes for the request. On March 13, 2024 the Planning & Zoning Commission considered this language amendment at their monthly scheduled public hearing and recommended approval of the creation of the UPRR RUCAO. The City Council then approved the first reading during the May 21 meeting.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.