Green River City Council to Make Several Proclamations Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will make several proclamations Tuesday night, as well as hear a few updates during its regularly scheduled meeting.

The Council and Mayor Pete Rust will proclaim Thursday, May 18, as Arbor Day in Green River. To encourage residents to support tree planting and protection in the community, the city will be distributing free sapling trees at Expedition Island from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

Mayor Rust will also proclaim Saturday, May 20, as Green River Clean Up Day. The city is encouraging residents to participate in the clean up day Saturday by signing up at the Green River Visitor’s Center between 8-11 a.m.

Rust will proclaim May 26 as National Poppy Day in Green River, and encourages residents in Green River to join in observing the day to honor every service member who has died in the name of liberty, freedom, and democracy, while also showing their support for living veterans, service members, and their families.

Lastly, Mayor Rust will designate the week of May 21 through May 27 as National Public Works Week. This week acknowledges the public works professionals in the community for their contributions to protecting the public’s health, safety, and quality of life.

Other Business

The Council will hear updates from the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee. They will also present the Medal of Valor to Green River Police Department Sergeant Jesse Nielson, Officer Owens, and Officer Lennon.

Additionally, the Council will appoint Roy Lloyd to the Planning & Zoning Commission for a three year term beginning June 1 and ending May 31, 2026.

The Council will meet Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.