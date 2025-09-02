Green River City Council to Request $2.5 million for Flaming Gorge Way Corridor

Green River has been named a Purple Heart City and Flaming Gorge Way is the first street in Wyoming to be part of the Purple Heart Trail.

GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council will convene at 7 p.m. today at City Hall to address proclamations, staff recognitions, and two major infrastructure-related agenda items.

Grant applications for corridor improvements

The council will consider authorizing staff to apply for two infrastructure grants:

Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation, expected to open soon.

Wyoming Governor’s Matching Funds Grant to strengthen the federal application.

The city plans to request $2 million in federal funding and $500,000 in state funds to complete the design and engineering of improvements to the Flaming Gorge Way Corridor. No local matching funds are required.

Council action on greenbelt agreement

Another key item of business is the consideration to renew an exchange of use agreement with the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. The original agreement, established in July 2005, allows a property exchange: land along the Green River is used by the city as greenbelt in return for city land adjacent to the Commission’s office being used for additional parking. Renewal of this long-standing agreement is on the agenda for today. Grant applications for corridor improvements.

Proclamations highlight awareness campaigns

The Council plans to issue three proclamations recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hunger Action Month, and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Honoring long-serving city employee

The meeting will include a presentation honoring Diane Manning for her 12 years of dedicated service to the City of Green River.



The Council will be streamed on the city’s Youtube page, and a full agenda can be found here.