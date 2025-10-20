Green River City Council to Vote on Accepting Donated Projects from Task Force and Honor Society

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will decide if the city will accept donations of improvement projects and assets from the Greenbelt Task Force and the Green River High School National Honor Society. The donations will be formally transferred to the city for long-term ownership and maintenance.

The two organizations have completed several projects that have expanded recreational opportunities in the city.

The projects donated are the solar lighting project along the Greenbelt, Tea Kettle Trail, two shelters at the dog park, FMC/Scotts Bottom Trail Extenstion, and buck and rail fence at FMC Park.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.