Green River City Council To Vote on Ban of Gas Euthanasia for Animal Shelter

Members of Wyoming Against Gas Chambers protest against the use of the gas chamber at Green River Animal Control on March 7. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to ban the use of carbon dioxide gas for euthanizing animals at city-operated facilities and through contracted services.

The proposed ordinance would end the use of the gas chamber, a method that has drawn criticism from animal welfare advocates for years. The city began considering the change in 2022 following public protests and ongoing concerns about humane treatment.

Green River Animal Control is classified as a no-kill shelter but is allowed to euthanize up to 10% of animals taken in, primarily those that are seriously ill or display aggressive behavior.

An employee at the shelter said removing the gas chamber could increase the financial cost of euthanasia procedures and place additional emotional stress on staff members, who would have to use more hands-on methods such as lethal injection.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.