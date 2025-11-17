Green River City Council To Vote on Funding Approval for Riverside Park Improvements 

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council is set to vote on its share of funding for the Riverside Park Pathway and Lighting Project, which is supported by a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Tuesday night.

The city has received a grant through the WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to help fund the reconstruction of the pathway at Riverside Park. The TAP grant will cover 90.49% of the project’s cost, with the city responsible for 9.51%, amounting to $95,100. The funds will come from the city’s Capital Project Funds.

The project will involve the construction of approximately 2,200 linear feet of ADA-compliant concrete pathways and lighting throughout Riverside Memorial Park.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.