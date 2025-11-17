Green River City Council To Vote on Funding Approval for Riverside Park Improvements 

Green River City Council To Vote on Funding Approval for Riverside Park Improvements 

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council is set to vote on its share of funding for the Riverside Park Pathway and Lighting Project, which is supported by a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Tuesday night.

The city has received a grant through the WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to help fund the reconstruction of the pathway at Riverside Park. The TAP grant will cover 90.49% of the project’s cost, with the city responsible for 9.51%, amounting to $95,100. The funds will come from the city’s Capital Project Funds.

The project will involve the construction of approximately 2,200 linear feet of ADA-compliant concrete pathways and lighting throughout Riverside Memorial Park.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.

Related Articles

Rock Springs Council to Discuss Bank Building Purchase Offers

Rock Springs Council to Discuss Bank Building Purchase Offers

Weather Forecast for Monday, November 17, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, November 17, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 16, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 16, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 15, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 15, 2025