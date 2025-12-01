Green River City Council To Vote on Grant Application and Alcohol Ordinance

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will vote Tuesday night on submitting an application for the Wyoming America 250 Grant Program. The grant would fund the creation of a permanent reflection and seating area at Thomas Moran Park in honor of the United States Sesquicentennial next year.

The proposed installation will feature native landscaping, decorative stone, natural materials, a Daughters of the American Revolution patriot marker, and a seating area engraved with the phrase “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” from the Declaration of Independence. No matching funds are required, but Green River staff may assist with installation.

In addition, the council will have its third and final reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 4 of the city code on alcoholic beverages. The amendment brings local laws into alignment with current state regulations, directly referencing applicable sections of state law.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.