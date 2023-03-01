Green River City Officials Warn About Frost Depths

GREEN RIVER — The winter of 2023 is taking its toll on businesses and households around Green River.

City officials say they’ve seen an “extremely high number of frozen pipes in households” around town.

“We have seen frost depths below 48 inches and expect those levels to remain in this range due to forecasted cold temperatures,” said Communications Administrator Steve Core. “We encourage people let faucets drip. Even a small trickle of water can prevent ice from forming inside your pipes.”

The city suggests starting a slow drip on all faucets served by exposed pipes.

Leaving interior doors slightly ajar and opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets to distribute heat consistently around rooms can also help, Core said.

“Remember to remove any household chemicals or potentially harmful cleaners from open cabinets if you have small children or pets at home,” he added.

Weekly Frost Depths, February 28