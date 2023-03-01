Green River City Officials Warn About Frost Depths

GREEN RIVER — The winter of 2023 is taking its toll on businesses and households around Green River.
City officials say they’ve seen an “extremely high number of frozen pipes in households” around town.
“We have seen frost depths below 48 inches and expect those levels to remain in this range due to forecasted cold temperatures,” said Communications Administrator Steve Core. “We encourage people let faucets drip. Even a small trickle of water can prevent ice from forming inside your pipes.”
The city suggests starting a slow drip on all faucets served by exposed pipes.
Leaving interior doors slightly ajar and opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets to distribute heat consistently around rooms can also help, Core said.
“Remember to remove any household chemicals or potentially harmful cleaners from open cabinets if you have small children or pets at home,” he added.
Weekly Frost Depths, February 28
Intersection
Astle and Hoover
Andrews and Barnhart
Clark and Andrews
Clark and Barnhart
Jefferson and McKinley
South 6 th West and Blake
Sunset and Trona
West 3 rd North and Hillcrest
East Flaming Gorge and N 3 rd East
East 3 rd South and South 2 nd East
Cedar and Riverview
Ironwood and Pecan
Easy and Knotty Pine
Hutton and Lombard
Evans and Hillside
Indian Hills and Uinta
Apache and Trail
Crossbow and Mountain View
Parkview and Vista
Medicine Bow and Centennial
Iowa and West Virginia
New Hampshire and Massachusetts
New Jersey and North Carolina
Montana and Wyoming
Colorado and Nebraska – East end
Nebraska and Colorado – West end
1500 block of Colorado
2400 Block of Hitching Post
Missouri and Pennsylvania
Hitching Post and Michigan
Hawaii and Pennsylvania
South Dakota and Bridger
Green River Way and Moran
Depth in Inches
38
43
40
39
41
41
42
41
42
40
49
40
42
41
41
43
42
41
39
42
40
43
41
45
41
39
41
41
39
40
40
37
38