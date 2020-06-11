Green River City-Wide Clean Up Week Kicks Off June 13

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with the City of Green River and Wyoming Waste Systems will be kicking off the 2020 City-Wide Clean Up Week on Saturday, June 13 and lasting through Saturday, June 20.

The Green River community is encouraged to help beautify the city by picking up trash and debris that has collected over the past year. The areas of focus include the business corridors, education and recreation areas within city limits.

Volunteers can pick-up garbage bags, gloves, and choose areas to clean up at the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Vistor Center through Friday, June 12 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Clean up volunteers can collect trash and debris anytime throughout the week, while maintaining proper social distancing. All the collected materials need to be placed in designated Wyoming Waste dumpsters.

Shredding bins will also be available at the Green River Chamber from June 15 to June 19. Residents are welcome to bring the materials needing shredded to the chamber during that time. The use of the shredding bins are on a first-come first-serve basis, as the bins may fill up.

Volunteers are encouraged to adhere to COVID-19 Coronavirus social distancing guidelines throughout the clean-up week.

Volunteers can sign up at the Green River Chamber through June 12. Volunteers may also sign up online through the chamber’s website, and fill out the waiver form in advance, which then needs to be dropped off at the chamber. For more information contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail to pr@grchamber.com.