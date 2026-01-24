Green River Claims State Gameday Title as Sweetwater County Shines at State Spirit

CASPER — Green River and Rock Springs delivered strong performances at the WHSAA State Spirit Competition, highlighted by the top overall score from the Wolves and multiple podium finishes for the Tigers in Casper.

Green River claimed the 4A Gameday state championship with a score of 90.0, edging out Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne South. The mark was the highest score awarded to any team in any event across all classifications at this year’s competition. The Wolves posted scores of 34.5 in crowd leading, 27.3 in band chant and 28.2 in fight song, finishing the routine without deductions.

Rock Springs placed sixth in the same division with an overall score of 86.2. The Tigers recorded the top crowd-leading score in the field at 35.6, pairing it with scores of 25.4 in band chant and 25.2 in fight song.

In the 4A All-Girl Cheer Stunt competition, Rock Springs earned a third-place finish with a score of 81.6. The Tigers were less than a full point out of first place, as Cheyenne East won the event with an 82.5. Rock Springs posted a base score of 82.6 before a one-point deduction.

Rock Springs also found success on the dance floor, finishing third in both 4A Hip Hop and 4A Jazz. The Tigers scored 83.825 in hip hop, trailing only Kelly Walsh and Evanston, and followed that with a 77.025 in jazz to secure another third-place result.

Green River placed sixth in 4A Hip Hop with a score of 73.45 and finished fifth in 4A Jazz at 71.175.

Sweetwater County was not the only area represented on the podium. In the 3A division, Mountain View finished second in gameday and captured a state title in all-girl cheer. Lyman placed 10th in 3A gameday, while its dance team earned third-place finishes in both 3A Jazz and 3A Hip Hop.

With a championship, multiple top-three finishes and the top overall score, the weekend marked another successful state showing for teams from Sweetwater County and the Bridger Valley.