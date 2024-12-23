Green River Claims Victory at Home Swim Invite, Rock Springs Takes Third

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves boys’ swim team showcased their depth and determination on Saturday, dominating the Green River Swim Invite to claim first place with 353 points. The Rock Springs Tigers also had a strong showing, finishing third with 165 points, while Lyman secured second with 257 points, led by standout individual performances.

Green River’s victory was fueled by consistent top-five finishes across nearly every event. The Wolves demonstrated their prowess in the relays, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:37.97. The quartet of Colin Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman, Andrew Neher, and Ashton Hafner combined speed and precision to secure the top spot. They also closed the meet in style, taking first in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with Gilmore anchoring a blazing 53.46-second split.

Individually, Green River’s Colin Gilmore was a force in the freestyle events, taking second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.12) and the grueling 500-yard freestyle (5:06.27). Teammate Ashton Hafner added a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (24.28), closely followed by Andrew Neher in third (24.42). In diving, Keegan Gailey dominated the 1-meter event with a winning score of 274.85, while teammates Tieler Ballard (211.85) and Johnny Renfro (194.55) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Green River’s Mitchell Horn and Sam Dockter also stood out. Horn placed third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.24) and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:40.24), while Dockter excelled in the 100-yard butterfly (third, 1:01.61) and the 100-yard backstroke (third, 1:03.29).

Rock Springs was led by Koen Asper, who delivered a thrilling victory in the 50-yard freestyle (23.83) and backed it up with another win in the 100-yard freestyle (52.56). Deegan Smith added critical points, finishing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.65) and an impressive second in the 100-yard butterfly (59.95). The Tigers’ relay teams also performed admirably, taking fourth in both the 200-yard medley relay (1:55.14) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:42.77).

Lyman High School had standout performances that secured their second-place finish. Evan Bentley led the way with victories in the 100-yard butterfly (59.53) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.52). Mason Aimone and Trey Buckner also claimed individual wins, with Aimone dominating the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.65) and Buckner contributing in the relays.

The Wolves’ team depth was the key to their triumph, as they not only won key events but also picked up valuable points in the middle positions. The Tigers demonstrated their own strengths in sprints and butterfly events, ensuring they remained competitive throughout the meet.

With strong performances from Green River and Rock Springs, along with impressive swims from neighboring Lyman, the Green River Swim Invite highlighted the talent and determination of southwestern Wyoming swimmers. The Wolves will look to carry this momentum into the next phase of their season as they aim for continued success.