Green River Clinches Playoff Berth with Dominant Win Over Powell

POWELL — For the first time since 2017, the Green River Wolves are heading to the postseason.

Green River clinched the No. 4 seed in the 3A West on Friday night with a commanding 44-14 road win over Powell. The Wolves improved to 3-4 overall and now have a chance to climb higher with upcoming home games against Cody and Star Valley.

The playoff-clinching victory marks another milestone in a breakout season for the Wolves. Before this fall, Green River had not won three games in a single season since 2017, the final year under head coach Don Maggi, and had gone a combined 10-45 over the past seven years.

Friday’s win was also Green River’s first over Powell since Oct. 12, 2018, when the Wolves beat the Panthers 28-6 at home. It was the second time this season Green River has scored 40 or more points in a game, something the program hadn’t done multiple times in a season since 2017.

The Wolves got off to a fast start and never looked back. With 9:20 left in the first quarter, quarterback Max Hintz connected with Braxton Doak on a 30-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Both teams would turn the ball over in the first quarter, with Powell forcing an fumble and Green River getting an interception by the hands of Trevor Johnson.

Hintz caught fire through the air, hitting Trevor Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown with 7:02 left in the half and finding Irie Kuball for another 30-yard strike just 90 seconds later. The defense joined the scoring party when lineman Declan Mullins scooped up a Powell fumble and rumbled roughly 29 yards for a touchdown, giving Green River a 28-0 lead with 3:15 left before halftime.

The Wolves didn’t slow down after the break. Early in the third quarter, offensive lineman Ethan Morrell reported as an eligible receiver and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass with 9:37 remaining. Just minutes later, the defense lost Hintz in the pile on a quarterback keeper, breaking free for a 42-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead even further.

Green River’s defense struck again when Jake Stanton recorded a sack for a safety with 5:31 left in the third quarter after a perfectly placed punt by Doak pinned Powell deep at its own 4-yard line. The Wolves led 44-0 at that point and began rotating in their backups soon after.

Powell got on the board in the fourth quarter with two late touchdowns, a 5-yard fourth-down pass from Karcher Foley to Breckyn Kobbs and a short rushing score with just over a minute left to make the final 44-14.

Hintz finished the night completing 8 of 13 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns while adding 44 yards and a score on five carries. Johnson had three rushes for 11 yards and caught one touchdown pass, while Everett De La O added 29 yards on four carries.

Taylor led the Wolves in receiving with two catches for 50 yards. Kuball had two receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns, and Doak added two grabs for 33 yards and a score.

Green River (3-4) will return home next week to host Cody before closing the regular season against Star Valley.

