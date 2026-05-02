Green River Closes Road Trip Strong

CASPER — The Green River soccer teams closed out their final road trip of the regular season with mixed results, facing two of the top programs in Class 4A over the weekend.

The Lady Wolves fell 6-3 to No. 2 Kelly Walsh on Friday before earning a 2-2 draw against Natrona County on Saturday. The Wolves dropped a 5-2 match to No. 3 Kelly Walsh, then responded with a 2-1 win over Natrona County.

In Friday’s girls match, Isa Vasco scored twice and Brookelyn Phillips added a goal, but Green River was unable to keep pace with Kelly Walsh in a 6-3 loss.

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The boys also faced a tough test against Kelly Walsh, with Gavin Mares and Max Hintz each finding the net in a 5-2 defeat.

Green River bounced back Saturday against Natrona County. The Lady Wolves played to a 2-2 draw, while the Wolves secured a 2-1 victory to close the weekend on a positive note.

With the results, Green River’s boys move to 8-4-1 on the season, while the Lady Wolves sit at 6-4-3.

Green River will wrap up its regular season Thursday on the road at Rock Springs in the Sweetwater Cup, their final matchup before postseason play begins.