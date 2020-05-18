Green River Considers Entering into an Agreement for Stormwater System Improvements

GREEN RIVER — During the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night, the Council will consider entering into an agreement with Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. for a stormwater management system master plan and modeling study in the amount of $148,876.

The Green River City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 19, at 7 pm via video conferencing.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations, the meeting will not be accessible through Green River City Hall. The public can access the meeting on the City of Green River’s Information YouTube page.

The purpose of the stormwater management system master plan and model study is to establish a long-range plan for improvements on the stormwater system.

The Green River Engineering Department recently requested proposals from consulting firms interested in

preparing a the plan and study, and staff recommends Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.

The city’s 2019-2020 budget included $150,000 for the preparation of this study, so the money has already been budgeted to cover the cost.

Other Business

The Council will also consider amending a contract between the City of Green River and the Green River Development Fund, Inc. in the amount of $25,000.

The contract for services was entered into on August 6, 2019, for the purpose of establishing a mural project in the Main Street District.

Now, the Green River Development Fund, Inc. wishes to amend the contract to include programs relating to economic development such as marketing, promotions, a gift card program, expanding the facade program and other similarly related activities.

The council will additionally look to reappoint Marriella Slaughter to the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission.

To see the full agenda and packet, click here.