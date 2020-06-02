Green River Could Be Breaking Ground on Dog Park Soon

GREEN RIVER — During their meeting Tuesday, June 2, the Green River City Council will vote to approve a special use permit filed by the Green River High School (GRHS) National Honor Society for the construction of a dog park to be located on City property.

There will also be a public hearing for this agenda item.

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 pm at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be watched live at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

If approved, the dog park will built at 80 E Teton Blvd, which is located within the Green Belt Conservation Overlay District near the Green River Animal Control. Since it is in the Conservation Overlay District, a special use permit must be issued by the council.

On May 13, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval for this permit.

The GRHS National Honor Society have been working on the dog park for nearly three years, and they are finally hoping to receive approval to break ground.

Other Business

The Green River City Council will also consider approval of the District 4 Annual Operating Plan, which addresses issues affecting cooperation, interagency relationships and protocols, financial arrangements, and joint activities across the State of Wyoming.

To view the full agenda and packet, see the pdf below or click here.