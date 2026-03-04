Green River Council and Police Department Sign MOU Establishing County SWAT Team, New Microphone System

GREEN RIVER —The Green River Police Department and the Green River City Council have approved a memorandum of understanding establishing a Tactical Operations Group with the Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson said the three agencies have worked together for seven years and wanted to ensure the partnership was structured correctly before formalizing it. He said the group will be the only formalized tactical team on this side of the state, with Casper currently the closest city that has a SWAT team.

“We don’t want to wait three or four hours for someone to show up and help us with one of these situations,” Sturlaugson said.

The council approved the MOU unanimously.

Coming In Loud And Clear

The City Council chambers recently received audio upgrades.

Finance Director Chris Meats said the new microphones and speaker system automatically pick up any conversation in the chamber, including audience comments and side discussions among council members.

While staff are still addressing minor issues with the system, the audio quality of the city’s YouTube livestream has improved significantly. Officials are awaiting signage to notify attendees that microphones are active.