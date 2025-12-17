Green River Council Approves Engagement with Employment Law Attorneys

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council voted Tuesday night to approve an engagement with Crowley Fleck Attorneys following the retirement of the city’s previous employment attorneys.

According to council documents, the city has relied on specialized legal counsel for employment related matters due to the complexity of the field. Previously, the city worked with McPherson, Kelly and Thomson to review and advise on employment issues, employee handbooks, and personnel policy updates. However, with the retirement of the firm’s partners, the city sought a new legal partner to ensure continued access to experienced employment law counsel.

Finance Director Chris Meats said Crowley Fleck Attorneys were selected after a review of several alternatives. Unlike the previous firm, Crowley Fleck does not operate under a standard retainer agreement but instead uses an engagement process tailored to each matter. Meats believes the firm will be a good fit for the city’s needs.

“You never know when an employee issue is going to come up and you need an attorney on staff,” Meat said.

Meats emphasized that the new model would save the city money. Crowley Fleck bills the city based on the work performed, rather than charging a flat retainer fee. The typical fee for the firm’s services is approximately $300 an hour, with fees varying each year.