Green River Council Approves Network Upgrade, Discusses Mattress Disposal Fees

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council moved quickly through its agenda Tuesday night, approving a $368,680.99 bid to replace the city’s network infrastructure.

The project will be completed by Advanced Network Management Inc., with most of the new equipment coming from Cisco Network Products.

The council also approved a $13,719.01 change order to reconcile materials used in the 2025 Cape Seal Project. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said the city works to estimate materials as accurately as possible but noted that small discrepancies are common due to unforeseen factors.

During closing comments, Councilman Ron Williams raised concerns about the city being charged $105 last month to dispose of illegally dumped mattresses found in Green River at the Rock Springs landfill. City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the city should not have been billed and promised to review the charge.