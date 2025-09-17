Green River Council Approves Two $5,000 Grants for Community Projects

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved two grants of $5,000 each on Tuesday night. One grant will fund the restoration of the military tank at Veterans Park, while the other supports a project to plant native vegetation around city-owned buildings. Both grants are provided by the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

The tank restoration project is going to cost the city $10,200 after the grant is applied. The work was awarded to Rock Springs-based contractor Barch Industries. According to council documents, the U.S. Army TACOM Static Display Program, which loans the tank, requires the city to maintain it in good condition. The completion of the restoration will fulfill the city’s obligation under the agreement.

The native vegetation project will be fully funded by the grant. Council documents note that planting native plants will lower maintenance costs, reduce water usage, and improve water quality and erosion control. Additionally, the city plans to work with the school district to teach students about biodiversity.