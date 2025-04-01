Green River Council Considers Contract Amendment Tuesday

GREEN RIVER –– A fourth amendment to a contract between the City of Green River and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. for the city’s wastewater treatment center project will be considered by the Green River City Council Tuesday evening.

The fiscal impact of the amendment is expected to be $789,612. The city received a State Clean Water Revolving Fund Loan for project construction, as well as an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.

According to meeting documents, the city originally entered into an agreement with the engineering company in 2017 for the design of the new wastewater treatment plant. Amendments to that agreement took place in 2020 and 2022 to provide construction services and value engineering to the project. According to the city, the project is at a point where the expected additional services required to finish the project can be estimated.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council will also appoint a new Council liaison to the Joint Powers Telecommunications Board. The position was previously held by former Council member George Jost.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Green River City Hall. The meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.