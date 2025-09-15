Green River Council Considers Grants from Rocky Mountain Power Foundation Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council is looking to accept two $5,000 grants from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation during its meeting Tuesday night.

The grants would contribute to the restoration of the military tank at Veterans Park and to plant native vegetation on selected city-owned properties.

For the restoration of the Veterans Park tank, exposure to the elements has contributed to the deterioration of the tank. The tank requires repainting and surface repairs to the vehicle.

According to Council documents, planting native vegetation will reduce maintenance costs and water usage while improving biodiversity.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.