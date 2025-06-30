Green River Council Considers Wastewater Treatment Plant Change Order

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider a third change order for the Wastewater Treatment Plant project during its meeting Tuesday evening.

According to meeting documents, the proposed change order would provide an upgraded uninterruptible power supply for the plant’s information technology and SCADA system.

“In the many years we have been working on this project, the importance of redundancy to IT infrastructure has expanded and is recognized as a critical element of modern plant operations,” the agenda states.

When the plant was designated five years ago, specifications included some uninterruptible power system elements, but the demands for IT systems have increased since those plans were drafted. The change order would amount to $239,735.

The Council will also consider awarding a bid for the 2025 Riverview Drive Reconstruction Phase One Project. The bid the Council will consider is in the amount of $2.15 million from Kilgore Companies LLC. doing business as Lewis and Lewis Inc.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.