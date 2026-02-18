Green River Council Has Heated Argument Over Last Meetings Minutes

GREEN RIVER — Councilman Ron Williams voiced strong objections about the minutes of the prior Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night, related to the approval of City Administrator Reed Clevenger’s contract extension.

He claims he was unaware a vote was taking place following an executive session during the prior meeting.

According to Williams, he was not given the opportunity to vote on extending Clevenger’s contract. He said after the executive session, he believed the Council intended to table the contract extension and revisit the matter at the next meeting.

Williams claims Council members were not allowed to discuss the matter and should not have proceeded with a vote. He said a city memo stated that his non-verbal actions, prior discussions, body language, and leaning toward the microphone, were interpreted as a “no” vote. Williams disputes that characterization, stating he did not lean toward the microphone or verbally indicate “no” or “nay.”

Williams also said he was unclear about which version of the contract was being considered, claiming he had seen three or four different drafts. He questioned whether the extension was for six months, whether it included parachute clauses, bonuses, or raises, and said negotiations with Clevenger were still ongoing.

“We technically voted on something that wasn’t even finalized yet, so who knows what they could put in it,” Williams said.

He said he believed the city had been searching for Clevenger’s replacement in December and that any extension would last only until the end of January.

Williams stated he gave Clevenger an unsatisfactory job performance review. He also criticized aspects of Clevenger’s compensation package, including what he described as city-paid golf memberships, an $800-per-month truck allowance, a $15,000 bonus, and contributions to a 457-retirement account, while other employees pay out of pocket.

Additionally, Williams expressed disagreement with Clevenger’s hiring practices, particularly regarding the fire chief’s appointment.