Green River Council Honors Halter, Discusses Wetlands and Wastewater

GREEN RIVER –– The Green River City Council will recognize a retired police captain, consider a permit application for the city’s new wastewater treatment plant and consider transferring grant funds for a project involving the Killdeer Wetlands during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The Council will be starting with recognizing retired Green River Police Department captain, Brad Halter, for his service to the community. The Council will appoint Anna Knudsen to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

A bigger item on the agenda includes the permit application to Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for major modifications to the wastewater treatment plant discharge permit, which will be added to the city’s existing permit.

The council, partnering with the Greenbelt Task Force, will also consider authorizing the submission request to transfer a Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Grant to the city of Green River for the Killdeer Wetland Project, diverting $200,000 to the project. The grant was awarded in 2022 and expired in June.

The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall and the city’s agenda has been posted. The meeting will be live streamed on the Council’s YouTube page.