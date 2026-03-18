Green River Council Recognizes All-State Teams, Review Legislation Session, Considers New Body Cameras

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council recognized Green River High School All-State wrestlers and swimmers during its meeting Tuesday night.

The council also heard a legislative review and approved new body cameras for the Green River Police Department.

Along with recognizing the student athletes, the council recognized girls wrestling coach Clayton Wright and boys swimming coach Colleen Seiloff. Wright was honored as the 4A West Coach of the Year, while Seiloff retired after 31 years of coaching in Green River’s swimming programs.

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Ryan Rust, the city’s public affairs and grants manager, recapped the recent legislative session for the council. Rust said two bills will affect the city the most. House Bill 107 will result in the city receiving an additional $150,000 in revenue from the state this year. Rust said it creates funding consistency from a legislative standpoint, but the amount of money paid to the city would differ each year. The funding comes from a percentage of the 4% stale sales tax, which fluctuates annually.

Local Approval for Simulcasting, Senate File 45, was also passed into law. The bill requires holders of simulcasting permits to receive initial approval from local governments, as well as the state’s gaming commission, to operate in city limits. The bill also allows local governments to place operating conditions on gaming establishments, which include hours of operation and designated areas for terminals, while providing conditions to revoke permits.

The council also approved an agreement with Motorola Solutions to replace GRPD body cameras and software. The replacement will cost $110,039 over five years. According to Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson, the total cost of the cameras is only a few thousand dollars more per year and is already covered in the budget.