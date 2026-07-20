Green River Council to Consider Amending Two Franchise Agreements

Green River Council to Consider Amending Two Franchise Agreements

SweetwaterNOW file photo.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will see a sparse agenda Tuesday night, will only two council action items.

The council will have a second reading of an ordinance amending the current franchise agreement with Qwest Corporation and Red Oaks.

The second reading of an ordinance amending the franchise agreement with Visionary Communications, LLC and Red Oaks is also on the agenda.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.

Related Articles

Teacher, Coach, Mentor: Cassity Says Goodbye After 38 Years

Teacher, Coach, Mentor: Cassity Says Goodbye After 38 Years

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2026

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2026

From Cop to Cast Member: Rock Springs Native Appears on Love Island

From Cop to Cast Member: Rock Springs Native Appears on Love Island

50 Years Then and Now: Trona Mines

50 Years Then and Now: Trona Mines