Green River Council to Consider Amending Two Franchise Agreements

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will see a sparse agenda Tuesday night, will only two council action items.

The council will have a second reading of an ordinance amending the current franchise agreement with Qwest Corporation and Red Oaks.

The second reading of an ordinance amending the franchise agreement with Visionary Communications, LLC and Red Oaks is also on the agenda.

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The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.