Green River Council to Discuss Potential Utility Rate Increase

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss to a first look at potential changes to how the city calculates sewer service rates.

Green Rivers Finance Director Chris Meats will present the ordinance, which opens a council discussion on the city’s rate structure and the seasonal averaging window used to determine monthly charges for commercial users. The city’s analysis of seven years of billing data found a November through April averaging period provided the most stable results, while a December through March window offered the most consistent year-over-year performance.

The timing follows a difficult billing season. Average customer water usage in April 2026 was 883 cubic feet, up sharply from 593 cubic feet in April 2025. That increase, combined with an 18% rate hike that took effect last July, pushed bills higher for a significant share of customers. Of roughly 4,000 recurring accounts, about 920 saw increases greater than 20% compared to the prior year. The median customer increase, however, was closer to 1%.

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City staff irecommends that accounts where bills rose by more than $15 be individually reviewed through the city’s existing utility review process.

Tuesday’s vote is a first reading only and does not finalize any changes.

The council will also consider awarding the 2026 Slurry Seal Project to Morgan Industries Inc. for $369,250, covering approximately 166,000 square yards of city roadway, and a $148,450 contract for ADA upgrades near Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Middle schools. A $93,087.91 grant contract with the state to fund a Green River police officer assigned to drug enforcement in Southwest Wyoming is also on the agenda.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.