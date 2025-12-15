Green River Council to Enter Materials Testing Contract and Extend 307 Racing Liquor License

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider a materials testing contract with Western EGI for the Riverview Drive Reconstruction Project and an extension of the liquor license for 307 Horse Racing at its meeting Tuesday night.

Materials Testing

The testing is a routine expense covered by 6th Penny funds already allocated for the project, according to council documents. The testing will cost $38,400. Materials to be tested include trench backfill, roadway subgrade, roadbase, concrete, curb and gutter roadbase, and asphalt.

307 Horse Racing Liquor License

307 Horse Racing was issued a liquor license on Jan. 22, 2025. Under state law, the license holder must be operational within one year of issuance. Due to construction delays, 307 Horse Racing has requested an extension to its operational deadline. The business is seeking to extend the deadline to April 30, 2026, to accommodate the delay.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.