Green River Council To Hear Loan Application For Teton Tank Rehabilitation Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday night to allow citizens to review and comment on the Teton Water Tank Rehabilitation Project.

The city plans to borrow $3 million from the Wyoming Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. According to council documents, the loan will be repaid using increased user fees. According to the 2025 Rate Study, water rates are projected to increase 7% a year. The annual rate increase accounts for the $3 million loan, assuming interest rates of 1.5% and 20 years.

The most recent inspection report identified significant corrosion on the interior and exterior of the tank and recommend the tank be recoated. The city will approach the project in phases, with the first phase involving a feasibility study to compare rehabilitation and replacement of the tank and determine the best choice. The second phase of the project will include construction.

Fourth of July Firework Show

The city will also review the contract with Lantis Production for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Last year, the city’s contract with Lantis cost $20,000 and the same display would cost the city $23,230.

The city will decide between two options: the same show as last year for $23,000 with 860 shells, or a $20,000 show with 640 shells. The full proposal for the firework display can be found here.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.