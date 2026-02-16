Green River Council To Hear Travel and Tourism Report, Consider More Testing On Water Tanks

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will hear an annual report from the county’s travel and tourism, as well as an amendment to an agreement with an engineering firm for an inspection and testing on city water tanks.

The city will amend its agreement with HDR Engineering to perform additional inspections and testing on the Northside and Upland water tanks. The additional work will be used as a basis for design and rehabilitation recommendations for both tanks. During the Councils’ last meeting, a $3 million project was proposed to rehabilitate the Teton water tank.

The amendment will change the not-to-exceed cost from $37,539 to $47,289.

The Council will also hear an annual report from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board and the FMC Park plan improvement update. The park improvement plan intends to install additional buck and rail fences near the boat ramp and covered pavilion.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.