Green River Council To Vote On Rocky Mountain Power Franchise Agreement Extension

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will hear the second reading of an ordinance extending the franchise agreement with Rocky Mountain Power by 60 days during its meeting Tuesday night.

The city’s current franchise agreement expires Jan. 18, 2026. According to council documents, negotiations with Rocky Mountain Power have been productive, but it is unlikely a final agreement will be completed before the current contract expires.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the city is working toward a new franchise agreement that would last 10 years or longer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The council will also vote on the release of retainage for the wastewater treatment plant replacement project in the amount of $2,563,946.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.