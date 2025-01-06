Green River Council to Welcome Newly Elected Council Member

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will have its first meeting of 2025 Tuesday night with a new council member in Jessica Maser.

Maser, Sherry Bushman, and Robert Berg will all take the Oath of Office at the start of the meeting before getting into business.

The meeting agenda includes approving a service agreement between the city and Inberg-Miller Engineers to provide professional engineering services for the Bridger Drive Reconstruction Project. This agreement includes surveying, subsurface investigation, and design engineering services, carrying a not-to-exceed cost of $139,625.

The Council will also consider accepting a WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program Grant that was granted to the city for ADA upgrades in front of Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. TAP is a 90.49/9.5% grant, with the city’s portion totaling $32,754. According to meeting documents, the city has allocated funds in the Capital Projects Fund to cover the grant match.

Also on the agenda includes a contract between the city and Adelska, LLC, for the Flaming Gorge Days concert. Adelska, event company based out of Colorado, was contracted by the city to manage and run the concert for last year’s event, and Green River is considering a contract with them again for this year’s event. The company’s management fees are $24,656.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.