Green River Cuts the Ribbon on Outdoor StoryWalk®

GREEN RIVER — Green River children and families can now enjoy a picture book while walking outdoors thanks to the brand new StoryWalk® along the Barbara Carroll Memorial Pathway that circles the Green River Recreation Center.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the StoryWalk® Tuesday evening, which will be a permanent fixture for residents to enjoy all year long.

The display came to be after Becky Iwen, Sweetwater County Library Youth Services Manager, approached the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, Green River Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe, and the Greenbelt Task Force with the idea of the StoryWalk® and worked with all of them to get the project underway. Iwen said the Greenbelt Task Force and Duncombe were instrumental in helping find a location for the display.

Iwen said the library staff first learned about StoryWalk® 10 years ago, and they’ve done multiple temporary displays in the library over the years. She wanted to do a permanent display in Green River, so she approached the Library Foundation for funding.

“They were very generous,” she said. “All of the books that will be going into the StoryWalk® in the future are also purchased with foundation dollars…It’s nice to have community partners that are so willing to make our community just a really fun place.”

The book currently on display to kick off Green River’s StoryWalk® is a spooky season-themed story called, Creepy Pair of Underwear. Children who attended the ribbon cutting got to be the first to read the story, and afterwards they chose a free book to take home.