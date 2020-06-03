Green River Dog Park Secures Permit to Begin Construction

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously approved a special use permit filed by the Green River High School (GRHS) National Honor Society (NHS) for the construction of a dog park during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The GRHS National Honor Society has been working on the dog park for about three years and after several meetings with the horse corral committee, the city council, city review committee, the planning and zoning commission, and hosting a public hearing and doing a lot of fundraising, the students have finally secured a permit to start construction.

Roryanne Ratliffe, 2019-2020 NHS President, said since service is one of the pillars of NHS, they wanted to provide a lasting service to the community.

“We wanted to ensure we’d leave something lasting for the community and something that would bring people joy,” Ratliffe said.

Mayor Pete Rust spoke in favor of the dog park, saying that not only will it be great for the community as a whole, but it will also allow travelers a place to stop to let their dogs out, bringing people into the city.

“I think it’s going to be a huge success,” Mayor Rust said. “It’s going to be a great new addition.”

Victoria Hemphill, NHS Sponsor, said they could not have done all of this work without Mike Brown, Planning and Zoning Chairman, Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation Director, Darren Howard, former GRHS Principal, and all of the NHS students.

The dog park will be named “The Mike Brown Dog Park” in honor and appreciation of Mike Brown.

The construction date is still unknown, but will begin after the surveyors finish plans and take it to the different departments who have been helping NHS.