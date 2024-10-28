Green River Dominates at Conference Meet; Tavia Arnell and Colleen Seiloff Honored with Top Awards

EVANSTON — Green River’s girls’ swimming and diving team made a splash at the conference championships, with senior standout Tavia Arnell named Swimmer of the Year and head coach Colleen Seiloff receiving Coach of the Year honors. Rock Springs had solid individual success as well with many underclassmen showing promise for the future of their program.

The Green River Lady Wolves’ swim team made an impressive showing at the meet, earning the 4A West Conference Championship. In the Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay, Green River’s A relay team finished first with a time of 1:54.18, edging out Jackson’s team by a narrow margin.

Individually, Green River swimmers also left a mark. Tavia Arnell, the 4A West Conference Swimmer of the Year, took first place in the Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:12.82. Arnell’s success continued as she also clinched first in the 100 Yard Butterfly, finishing with a time of 58.74.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Lady Wolves were also led by senior swimmer Tanith Smith, who placed first in the 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 24.73 and followed it up with a 54.77 second place finish in the 100 Yard Freestyle, both outstanding performances that contributed crucial points to Green River’s overall standing. Meanwhile, Haley Clevenger, dominated the 500 Yard Freestyle, finishing first with a time of 5:35.11.

Green River’s freshman Zoie Gilmore competed in the 500 Yard Freestyle as well, securing a solid sixth-place finish at 6:21.57, and sophomore Peyton Murray showed potential in the 200 IM, taking fourth with a 2:34.85.

the Rock Springs Lady Tigers gave a determined performance across multiple events as well. In the 200-yard freestyle, senior Reagan Buss swam a solid 2:17.20, achieving a ninth-place finish. Buss held a steady pace, splitting 31.40 on her opening 50 and powering through to maintain her position in the final stretch.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

In the 100-yard freestyle, freshman Zoe Schmidt showcased her potential, placing eighth in the B-Final with a time of 1:02.54. Schmidt’s consistent splits kept her competitive, and her performance marks a promising future for the young swimmer.

For the 500-yard freestyle, Buss returned to the water, finishing fifth overall with a time of 6:11.19. She maintained a steady rhythm, pacing her way through each lap and showing endurance and control in the event’s most demanding race.

Rounding out the Lady Tigers’ competition was Abbi Scott in the 200-yard individual medley. The freshman’s 2:59.77 clocking demonstrated her grit and persistence as she powered through her final event. The Rock Springs relay teams also swam well, gaining valuable experience for next season.

As the Lady Tigers reflect on this season’s conference meet, they have much to be proud of and a strong foundation to build on, with their younger athletes leading the way into the future. For the Wolves, they look to build on their momentum and aim to defend their state championship title next week.