Green River Dominates Home Swim Invitational, Rock Springs Shows Promise

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School girls swim team hosted their annual invitational on Saturday, September 21, and it was a standout event for both Green River and Rock Springs swimmers. Competing against several schools, Green River had multiple strong performances, finishing high in both individual and team events.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Green River’s top relay team, consisting of Tanith Smith, Kaylin Uhrig, Tavia Arnell, and Alayna Kelhofer, took first place with a time of 1:56.60, a solid showing that outpaced all competitors. Rock Springs’ team placed ninth, with Alice Whitfeild, Abbi Scott, Aurora Baker, and Peyton Malone clocking in at 2:43.98. Green River showed depth in their relay squads with a second team finishing in fifth place and a third team taking sixth.

Individually, Green River’s Zoie Gilmore clinched first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:18.68. She was closely followed by Ally Bartschi of Kemmerer, with Rock Springs’ Zoe Schmidt finishing fourth with a time of 2:33.35. Green River had four more swimmers finish within the top ten, with Linkin Lucero and Dalynn Graves finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. Rock Springs’ Alice Whitfeild also swam well, finishing 12th in the same event.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Green River’s dominance continued, with Tavia Arnell securing another first-place finish, clocking in at 2:18.82, and her teammate Haley Clevenger taking second with a time of 2:31.55. Green River’s Bree Van Etten rounded out the top three for the Wolves, finishing with a time of 2:41.46. Meanwhile, Rock Springs saw Kaylee Moore finish sixth with a time of 2:52.53.

The 50-yard freestyle was another event where Green River excelled, as Tanith Smith won with a time of 25.77. Three more Green River swimmers, Alayna Kelhofer, Peyton Murray, and Hailey Luth, all finished within the top eight. Rock Springs’ swimmers struggled to keep pace in this event, with their top finisher, Alayna Garcia, coming in at 18th with a time of 32.30.

Diving saw Rock Springs take some points as Lovely Lucio finished fifth with a score of 101.95, closely followed by her teammate Aurelia Corbin, who finished sixth with 101.25. The top spot in diving, however, went to Rachel Johnson of Evanston, who scored 211.90, showcasing her dominance on the board.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Green River’s Tanith Smith added another win to her impressive day, finishing first with a time of 5:44.08. Rock Springs’ top finisher in this grueling event was Aurora Baker, who came in fifth with a time of 6:51.73.

In the final team event, the 200-yard freestyle relay, Green River once again showcased their depth and strength. Their top team, comprised of Haley Clevenger, Hailey Luth, Tavia Arnell, and Alayna Kelhofer, finished in first place with a time of 1:47.63, comfortably ahead of the competition. Rock Springs managed a fourth-place finish in this event with Zoe Schmidt, Alayna Garcia, Khimbra Goode, and Peyton Malone combining for a time of 2:05.65.

Overall, Green River dominated their home invitational, leading in points with 391. Rock Springs had some promising individual performances, particularly in diving and freestyle events, finishing 5th with 146 points. Both teams will look to build on their performances as the season progresses.