Green River Dropped in Twinbill Ahead of Knights Invite

TORRINGTON — The Green River Knights were unable to slow Torrington’s offense Wednesday, dropping both games of a nonconference road doubleheader against the Torrington Tigers at Bullock Field.

The Tigers claimed a 6-3 victory in the opener before completing the sweep with a 12-6 win in game two, sending the Knights to 10-17 overall on the season.

Green River will next return home to host the Knights Invite from June 25-28.

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In the first game, Torrington struck early with a five-run first inning and never relinquished control.

The Tigers collected four consecutive RBI singles from Barrett Bruch, Ty Albaugh, Brody Shields and Garrett Hager during the opening frame, while another run scored on a Green River error. Torrington added an insurance run in the second when Albaugh drove in another run with a single.

The Knights battled back and cut into the deficit, but could not overcome the early hole.

Brylan Ginestar took the loss after allowing six runs, four earned, on 11 hits over four innings. Torrington starter Ty Albaugh earned the win, allowing three hits and three runs, only one earned, while striking out six over six innings.

Green River managed three hits in the contest from Corwin Paoli, Aiden Mandros and Ginestar. Oliver Akin and Ginestar each drove in a run, while Akin swiped two bases.

Bruch led Torrington with three hits, while Albaugh finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The second game started much more favorably for the Knights.

Green River scored in the first inning when Mandros brought home a run and added another run in the second on a steal of home to take a 2-1 lead.

That advantage disappeared quickly when Torrington erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Tigers added five more runs in the fifth to pull away for the 12-6 victory.

Draiven Houchin started for Green River and allowed six runs, five earned, over 1 1/3 innings. Mandros provided relief, pitching 4 1/3 innings while allowing six runs, five earned.

Offensively, the Knights continued to pressure Torrington throughout the game. Oliver Akin led the team with two hits, while Sam Dockter drove in two runs. Green River also remained aggressive on the bases, stealing seven bags, with Manuel Munoz and Landon Smart each recording multiple steals.

Torrington’s lineup produced 11 hits in the nightcap. Caleb Kelly went 4-for-4 from the ninth spot in the lineup, while Drew Kramer and Albaugh each drove in two runs. The Tigers also wreaked havoc on the basepaths, stealing 12 bases and drawing eight walks.

Despite the losses, Green River continued to show offensive aggressiveness throughout the day, totaling 10 stolen bases across the doubleheader. However, Torrington’s 22 combined hits and strong production in key innings proved to be the difference as the Tigers secured both victories.