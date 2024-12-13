Green River Drops Season Openers Against Sheridan in Oil City Tip-off Tournament

CASPER — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves tipped off their basketball seasons in the Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper on Thursday, facing tough matchups against Sheridan. Despite valiant efforts, both teams fell in their opening games, with the Lady Wolves losing 53-36 and the Wolves suffering a 73-44 defeat.

Lady Wolves Start Strong but Fall to Sheridan

The Lady Wolves kept pace early, finishing the first quarter tied 11-11. However, Sheridan gained momentum in the second quarter, outscoring Green River 13-8, and never looked back. A strong second-half performance by Sheridan’s Avery McMullen, who scored 20 points after halftime, including all 15 of Sheridan’s third-quarter points, secured the win.

Green River’s offense was led by Addy Demaret, who nailed four three-pointers to finish with 12 points. Despite the loss, the Lady Wolves showed flashes of potential, particularly in the early stages of the game.

Wolves Overcome Slow Start but Can’t Catch Sheridan

The Wolves boys’ team struggled in the first half, trailing 44-18 at the break. They regrouped in the second half, improving their offensive and defensive play, but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Sheridan outscored Green River 29-26 in the final two quarters to seal the victory.

Dax Taylor led Green River with 14 points, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The Wolves’ improved second-half performance offers promise as they prepare for their next game.

What’s Next

Both teams will look to bounce back on Friday against Arvada. The Lady Wolves tip off at 3 p.m., followed by the Wolves at 4:30 p.m. Fans can catch all the action on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM, or stream it live on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Check out some photos from Thursday’s games below.