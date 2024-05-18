Green River Faces Cody For State Soccer Title

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River Wolves are poised for a shot at the state title following a series of intense matchups in the 3A State Tournament.

The Green River teams launched into state competition on Thursday with mixed results. The Lady Wolves faced a tough defeat, falling 0-6 against Douglas. However, the Wolves clinched a thrilling victory, triumphing over Buffalo in overtime with a final score of 2-1. Jaxon Morris emerged as the hero, sealing the win with a remarkable shot spanning half the length of the field.

Rebounding from their initial setback, the Lady Wolves displayed resilience in their second game of the tournament on Friday, securing a convincing 4-1 victory. Their sights are now set on a matchup against Worland at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Isa Vasco showcased her scoring prowess, netting three goals to extend her career record to 105, while also assisting Brynlee Cordova on another goal.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are gearing up for the 3A State Championship game scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., where they will face off against the Cody Broncs. In a nail-biting showdown against Torrington, the Wolves emerged victorious once again, triumphing 2-1 in overtime. Morris once again proved instrumental, securing the win with a crucial Penalty Kick.

On the other hand, Rock Springs endured a heart-wrenching defeat in their clash against the Sheridan Broncs on Thursday. A late goal against the Tigers sealed their fate, relegating them to the consolation bracket with a 1-0 loss.

Despite a valiant effort, the Tigers’ soccer season came to an end on Friday following a rollercoaster of emotions in the consolation match against Cheyenne East. After battling to a 3-3 tie in regulation, the game was forced into overtime, and subsequently, a shootout. In a tense finale, East edged out the Tigers with a final score of 4-3, bringing Rock Springs’ season to a close.

Congratulations to the Tigers for their great season and making it to the 4A State Tournament.