Green River Falls to Cheyenne South After Late-Game Rally

CHEYENNE — Despite building an early lead, the Green River Wolves softball team couldn’t hold off Cheyenne South in an 11-10 loss Tuesday afternoon.

Green River out-hit the Bison 10-8, but timely scoring and defensive miscues proved costly for the Wolves, who saw a four-run lead slip away in the middle innings. Haidyn Terry led Green River at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Wolves opened strong in the top of the first inning. Cassie Kelley drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the game’s first run, followed by an RBI single from Chacee Shiner and a two-run groundout by Ally White to make it 4-0.

Cheyenne South answered in the third, taking a 5-4 lead after a pair of errors and a wild pitch allowed four unearned runs to score.

Green River responded in the top of the fifth, reclaiming the lead. Terry singled in two runs, Kodi Allred drew a bases-loaded walk, and a passed ball pushed another run across to make it 8-5.

But the Bison stormed back in the bottom of the sixth. Juliyana Garcia delivered a go-ahead RBI single as part of a six-run frame that gave South an 11-8 advantage.

Allred brought Green River back within a run in the seventh with a two-run homer to right field, but the rally ended there.

Terry was tagged with the loss after pitching six innings, allowing 11 runs – just five of them earned – on eight hits while striking out six and walking four. Charleigh Mellish earned the complete-game win for the Bison, giving up 10 hits and 10 runs (nine earned), with five strikeouts and two walks.

Shiner and Izzy Kelley both recorded multiple hits for the Wolves. Allred went 1-for-3 with a home run and a team-high two RBIs. Green River also turned one double play defensively.

Garcia led South at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Mellish, Garcia, and Alexis Pushcar each drove in a run. Emma Frost added two hits for the Bison.