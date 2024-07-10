Green River Farmers Market Kicks Off Today

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Farmers Market is back for another summer, and this time its being run by a longtime vendor.

Kris Weidner, the man behind Weidner Family Specialties’ delicious baked goods, is running the farmers market this summer. Weidner and his wife Britta have been selling their pies, tarts, and other treats at the farmers market for years.

Just like markets in the past, this summer’s farmers market will be on Wednesdays, starting July 10 and running through September 4. Residents will be able to peruse the variety of vendors from 4-7 p.m. on Roosevelt Drive, next to Harley Davidson.

Along with Weidner’s baked treats, there will be more baked goods, crafts, fresh fruits and vegetables, and much more.