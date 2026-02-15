Green River Finishes Week Undefeated; Rock Springs Boys Complete Road Sweep

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River capped an undefeated week Saturday with a sweep of Riverton, while the Rock Springs boys completed their own weekend sweep with a win at Evanston as Sweetwater County teams closed out Class 4A cross-quad play on the road.

Between the two programs, Green River is 9-0 this season against Riverton and Evanston across girls and boys competition.

The Wolves shook off a slow start and pulled away in the second half to secure the 64-42 win. Green River trailed 14-13 after the first quarter but responded by outscoring Riverton 16-10 in the second to take a 29-24 lead into halftime.

The offense continued to build from there. Adam Robertson fueled an 18-point third quarter with 13 points in the period, including three 3-pointers. Green River closed with a 19-point fourth quarter, while Riverton managed just 18 total points in the second half and only six in the final quarter.

Robertson led the Wolves with 18 points, Dax Taylor added 14 and Dylan Archibald finished with 11. Green River went 10 of 17 from the free throw line.

The Lady Wolves responded defensively with a dominant performance, not allowing Riverton to reach double digits in any quarter en route to their 56-24 win.

Green River led 9-8 after the first quarter before taking control in the second, outscoring Riverton 18-6. The Wolverines did not hit their first field goal of the second quarter until less than a minute remained in the half, and Green River carried a 27-14 advantage into the break.

The Lady Wolves continued to extend the margin in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth while holding Riverton to just 10 total points after halftime. Riverton made only two field goals in the second half, both in the fourth quarter. Green River allowed just three field goals over the final three quarters.

Isa Vasco led the way with 20 points. Nicole Wilson added 14 and Sophia Arnold finished with 10.

The Tigers rolled through the Red Devils with strong defense and steady offense through the first three quarters, walking away with a 48-29 win. They built an 11-2 lead after the first quarter while allowing just one made field goal and no free throw attempts.

Rock Springs led 25-11 at halftime and extended the advantage to 41-21 by the end of the third quarter. The Tigers’ defensive effort held Evanston to 29 points in the contest.

Boston James led Rock Springs with 18 points and scored in all four quarters. He was the only Tiger in double figures as Rock Springs spread the scoring among eight players.

The Lady Tigers kept the game within reach in the first half, trailing 25-18 at the break, but were outscored 24-17 in the second half, falling 48-35.

Hannah Millemon led Rock Springs with 10 points and went 6 of 8 from the free throw line. The Lady Tigers attempted 22 free throws and made 13. The 35-point effort matched their highest scoring output in February, equaling last week’s 37-35 loss to Jackson.

Both Sweetwater County programs return home next week to host Natrona County and Kelly Walsh as conference play continues.