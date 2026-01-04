Green River Fire Causes One Fatality

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department, Castle Rock Ambulance and the Green River Police Department responded to a structure fire on West Railroad Avenue that killed one person, according to a Green River Fire Department press release.

First responders observed heavy smoke coming from the residence. Police officers located a single occupant inside the home and removed the individual. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the person died. No names are being released out of respect for the individual and their family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to have originated in the basement, the fire department said.

The Green River Fire Department responded with three engines and about 25 firefighters. Crews worked for approximately three hours to bring the fire under control. No surrounding structures were damaged.