Green River Fire Department Extinguishes Fence Fire

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department (GRFD) responded to a fence fire on Sunday, July 26, in an alley between Hoover Circle and Uinta Drive.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. GRFD reminds residents to be careful with mulch, as it can ignite in the heat of summer days.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson said the origin of the fire is undetermined, however, there was a lot of mulch and manure near the fence. This has been the focus of the investigation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Robinson said it’s a good reminder to everyone that even though this cause was undetermined, organic materials such as manure, hay or straw can be a fire hazard and can self-ignite and start fires. Robinson said that when using these materials, it is always good to thin them out and or wet them thoroughly to avoid this from happening.

The fire damage was minimal and Robinson said there were no injuries.