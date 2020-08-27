Green River Fire Department Extinguishes I-80 Semi-Trailer Fire

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department responded to a semi-trailer fire on I-80 near mile marker 93 Thursday morning at about 6:15 am.

When firefighters arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed by flames. Fortunately, the semi driver, who was not named, was able to un-hook his truck from the trailer. The trailer was full of ice melt salt.

The driver of the truck said the fire started in the axle area and his extinguisher was not enough to put the fire out. Green River Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said fire personnel was able to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Erdmann said extra water was supplied by the Green River Streets Department water truck, and additional water was staged on scene by Sweetwater County’s water tender.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Erdmann says the trailer was a total loss with damages estimated at $35,000.