Green River Fire Department Gives Tips On Preparing For Wildfires

A small sagebrush plant is surrounded by charred soil and a burned segment of fence after the Scott's Bottom fire March 21. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — With the wildfire risk higher than usual, as evident with the recent Scott’s Bottom fire, the Green River Fire Department issued some tips about what residents can do to protect their homes from wildfires.

One of the best ways to protect a home is by creating a defensible space, a buffer between the home and vegetation that can help slow or stop the spread of wildfires. A list of ways you can create a defensible space around a home is as follows:

Thatch, mow, and trim grass regularly as it begins to grow this spring

Remove weeds, leaves, pine needs, and yard debris from around the home, fences, and outbuildings.

Clear vegetation and debris from gutters, decks, and under porches.

Move firewood piles and flammable materials away from structures.

For those concerned about pollinators that may still be hibernating, consider watering down vegetation before removing it or cleaning up gradually as the season warms.

The fire department said that taking those steps now can make a big difference in slowing fire spread and giving firefighters a safer area to work if a wildfire occurs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“A little preparation now helps protect your home, your neighbors, and our community,” the GRFD said in a press release.

The GRFD also reminds residents that wildfires don’t just impact the area right next to the flames. Spot fires can occur downwind of a wildfire, sometimes miles away. This means that even areas not on the edge of town can still be at risk.

For for detailed information visit readyforwildfire.org or firewise.org.