Green River Fire Department Puts out Mulch Fire

GREEN RIVER — As Green River is recovering from the recent snow storm, the Green River Fire Department responded to a mulch fire reported by a neighbor.

According to a social media post from the GRFD, had a fence not been knocked down during the latest storm dubbed “Wyocane” (Wyoming hurricane) by the GRFD, a neighbor may not have noticed a pile of mulch smoking in their neighbor’s backyard.

“If not for this storm and one watchful neighbor, a family in Green River may have been without a home,” the post states.

A Green River family was out of state when the Wyocane came knocking on the community’s doors. A large section of this family’s fence was knocked down allowing a neighbor directly behind them to have a clear view of their backyard.

The day after the storm, during clean up, the neighbor noticed a pile of wood lying adjacent to their home was smoking. A quick call to 911 brought the fire department to the address and extinguished the fire in the mulch and wood that was piled up.

“Without the call from the neighbor, this Green River family would without a doubt have nothing to come home to,” the post states.