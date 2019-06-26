Green River Fire Department Rescues Individual from River

GREEN RIVER– At approximately 11:50 pm Tuesday night, Green River Police Department officers responded to an agency assist with the Green River Fire Department and Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office for a water rescue.

It was reported an individual had jumped from the bridge into the river and was swept away in the current. The individual was located on an island in the river near Scotts Bottom Archery.

The GRFD were able to get a boat out to the island and retrieve the individual. The individual was checked out by EMS and cleared.

Officers met with the individual who reported, they injured their shoulder when jumping off of the bridge, so they floated downstream to get to an island in the river.