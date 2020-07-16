Green River Fire Department Responds to Trailer House Fire

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Volunteer Fire Department had a busy Wednesday, responding to seven calls between 3 pm and 8 pm, including a structure fire at 4:30 pm.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdman said the fire at 610 Wilson street in Green River was under control within 10 minutes of the department’s arrival. Erdman said the investigation showed the cause and origin of the fire was determined to be a plastic cigarette butt planter that was next to the trailer.

With strong winds, Erdman said the plastic container heated up and melted and dripped on the deck and vinyl siding, which caused the siding to ignite. He said the spread of the fire was rapid. Erdman said the fire spread into the attic space of the trailer.

Erdman said the trailer did sustain some structure damage and the interior had smoke damage. Firefighters returned to the location later to cool hot spots due to the structure having a roof system that involved two false roofs.

Erdman said fire crews completed operations at 10 pm Wednesday night. He reported there were no injuries or damage to any other surrounding structures.