Green River Firefighter Named Western Region Firefighter of the Year for Tunnel Rescue

Spencer Berry (left) accepting an award from Jay Bowen for his courageous actions during the Green River Tunnel fires. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

GREEN RIVER — The American Legion has named Green River firefighter Spencer Berry its Western Region Firefighter of the Year for pulling a trapped woman from a burning vehicle during the Green River tunnel fire last year.

Berry received the award during a ceremony at Tom Whitmore Post 28 American Legion from National Commander Candidate, Jay Bowen. Bowen called the recognition rare, noting only four firefighters nationwide received the regional honor this year, with all four now under consideration for a national award.

The crash occurred Feb. 14, 2025, at approximately 11:33 a.m. when a westbound Toyota pickup lost control in the tunnels, causing a multi-vehicle pileup that drew national media attention. Berry, one of the first responders on scene, learned from people fleeing the tunnel that others remained trapped inside as vehicle fires produced heavy smoke.

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Berry entered the tunnel himself rather than send another team member, and found a woman injured and trapped in her vehicle with no way out. As fire spread toward them, Berry worked to free her and moved her to safety before continuing to assist other victims and coordinate with fire crews.

Berry credited fellow emergency responders and the community for supporting the response, which he said lasted around 18 hours. He said residents delivered more than 300 meals to responders during the incident.

“I didn’t do it by myself,” Berry said. “I was there because my guys were busy and I trusted them that they had each other’s backs.”